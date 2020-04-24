2020 NFL Draft: Did the Bucs Try to Trade into the Top 10?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a bold move Thursday night, trading up one spot to land Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs at No. 13 overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

But did they try to make an even bigger jump up the board earlier in the round?

Bucs general manager Jason Licht offered Tampa Bay's picks in both the third and fourth rounds to the Jacksonville Jaguars to move up from No. 14 overall to the No. 9 spot, according to NFL.com's Mike Silver:

(David) Caldwell, who was about to contact (CJ) Henderson and inform the former Florida cornerback of his impending selection, instead fielded another call -- from Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, who was looking to move up from the 14th pick. After a very quick conversation, Caldwell said to the Khans (who were on their yacht) and Marrone (who was home with his family), "Tampa would give us a third and a fourth, and he wants us to give a 6 back. I don't really want to give the 6 back." Then Caldwell added, "If we trade out, we risk losing all three (Henderson, Chaisson and Jeudy). You wanna just make the pick? I say we make the pick." The others agreed, and Caldwell called Licht to turn down the trade offer.

It makes sense that Tampa Bay was calling into the top 10, considering their need at offensive tackle and the fact that only one of them had come off the board when the Jags went on the clock at No. 9 overall.

The question is, was Wirfs their target then, or was it another top tackle, such as Alabama's Jedrick Wills or Louisville's Mekhi Becton. Both came off the board with the next two picks after the Jags took Henderson.

In the end, the Bucs ended up giving up less to make a much shorter jump up the board, and it's possible they landed the same player.