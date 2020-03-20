AllBucs
Bucs Re-Sign LB Kevin Minter

J. Kanno

With all the attention on Tom Brady, it might be easy to forget the Bucs still have their own free agents to re-sign. 

The next Bucs free agent to get a deal is veteran inside linebacker Kevin Minter (via ESPN's Field Yates):

Minter started two games for the Bucs in 2019 while first-round pick Devin White was out with a knee injury. He also played 67 percent of the special teams snaps last season.

The Bucs already have most of their starters in place, but quality depth is vital to a team's playoff run. Though the Bucs will hope that Kevin Minter will only have to play special teams, he does give them some insurance if Devin White or Lavonte David go down with an injury.

