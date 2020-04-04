AllBucs
Grading the Bucs' Signing of Joe Haeg

J. Kanno

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason appears to have been consumed by Tom Brady, but they did make one other signing, adding veteran offensive lineman Joe Haeg to the roster on a one-year deal. 

Though not even halfway as impactful as Brady's signing, Haeg could play a significant role for Tampa Bay next season.

The Bucs kept most of their 2019 offensive line intact, except for right tackle Demar Dotson, who remains a free agent. Haeg has some experience starting at right tackle for the Indianapolis Colts so he could very well compete for the starting spot.

With a $1.5 million cap number, Haeg would be a bargain for a starter. As he can also play guard, he would still bring good value as a backup. Three of the Buccs' four starters last year missed at least one game, so a solid backup is a good investment.

Grade: B

