Could Teddy Bridgewater Replace Jameis Winston?

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some big decisions to make this offseason, and none more important that what to do about their quarterback situation.

Jameis Winston is set to become a free agent after five years as the Bucs' starter, and while Tampa Bay could choose to use the franchise tag to keep him for at least one more season, it seems more likely that tag will go to NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett if he's not locked up with a long-term extension.

If the Bucs don't bring back Winston, who would replace the NFL's leading passer from the 2019 season?

NFL Network's Peter Schrager believes Teddy Bridgewater would fit the bill:

While some might be puzzled at the idea of Bridgewater in Tampa Bay, if Bruce Arians is looking for someone who would minimize the Bucs' biggest problem in 2019 (turnovers), Bridgewater would be the perfect man for the job.

It's true that Arians has historically preferred passers with a skill set closer to Winston's, but perhaps at this point in his career, he's willing to switch things up a bit if it means he won't have to endure another 30-interception season from his quarterback. There's certainly plenty to be said about Winston's 5,000-yard season, but considering it only led to a 7-9 record, and that seven of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns, the Bucs might want to change gears at the game's most important position.

It's unclear what either Winston or Bridgewater would command in terms of compensation on the open market, but if the financial investment was in the same ballpark for either, it wouldn't be surprising if Arians and the Bucs wanted to go in a different direction.

