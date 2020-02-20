AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Jameis Winston to the Raiders?

Luke Easterling

We're less than a month away from the start of the new NFL league year, and with that, the free agency floodgates will unleash another offseason of seismic moves across the league.

One such player who could be on the move? Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn't work out an extension or receive the franchise tag from Tampa Bay.

If Winston does hit the open market, which teams could make a run at him? According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders could be a potential landing spot for the 2015 No. 1 overall pick.

Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, Schefter noted how much Gruden had praised Winston in previous years (via JoeBucsFan):

“I always remember Jon Gruden being a big Jameis Winston fan from our production meetings with him back when he was with ESPN,” Schefter said. “And so you wonder, would they have any interest in Jameis Winston; that would seem to make sense to me based on the way he felt.”

If Winston did head to the Raiders, would it be as the unquestioned starter, supplanting Derek Carr and sending him on the search for a new team of his own? Or would Winston be brought in to compete with Carr for the job?

It remains to be seen what kind of interest Winston will receive on the open market, but if Gruden is still enamored with Winston's potential, Vegas could make plenty of sense if he doesn't return to Tampa Bay in 2020.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Playoff Rule Could Have Helped Bucs in Past Seasons

A potential rule change could have had a big impact on Bucs teams of the past.

J. Kanno

4 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Bucs Could Target

These free agents might not be blockbuster signings, but they could be huge bargains for the Bucs.

J. Kanno

On This Day: Bucs Trade for Jon Gruden

18 years ago, Tampa Bay made a trade that rocked the NFL and led to a Super Bowl win.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

The Bucs will have to face Drew Brees for at least one more season in the NFC South.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bucs Grab Top Tackle at No. 14

The latest projection from CBS Sports has the Bucs addressing the offensive trenches.

Luke Easterling

Happy birthday, Devin!

Luke Easterling

A Bucs QB Target for Every Day of the 2020 NFL Draft

These three quarterbacks could make sense for the Bucs across all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL draft.

Luke Easterling

by

Thouse12

WATCH: Bucs' Top Offensive Highlights of 2019

Tampa Bay's offense provided plenty of fireworks throughout the 2019 season.

Luke Easterling

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger breaks down why Shaq Barrett won't just be a one-year wonder.

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay still has a promising tight end tandem.

Luke Easterling