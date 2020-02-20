Jameis Winston to the Raiders?

We're less than a month away from the start of the new NFL league year, and with that, the free agency floodgates will unleash another offseason of seismic moves across the league.

One such player who could be on the move? Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn't work out an extension or receive the franchise tag from Tampa Bay.

If Winston does hit the open market, which teams could make a run at him? According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders could be a potential landing spot for the 2015 No. 1 overall pick.

Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, Schefter noted how much Gruden had praised Winston in previous years (via JoeBucsFan):

“I always remember Jon Gruden being a big Jameis Winston fan from our production meetings with him back when he was with ESPN,” Schefter said. “And so you wonder, would they have any interest in Jameis Winston; that would seem to make sense to me based on the way he felt.”

If Winston did head to the Raiders, would it be as the unquestioned starter, supplanting Derek Carr and sending him on the search for a new team of his own? Or would Winston be brought in to compete with Carr for the job?

It remains to be seen what kind of interest Winston will receive on the open market, but if Gruden is still enamored with Winston's potential, Vegas could make plenty of sense if he doesn't return to Tampa Bay in 2020.