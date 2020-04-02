Bucs Re-Sign QB Blaine Gabbert to 1-Year Deal

The first wave of free agency may have come and gone, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't done yet.

Continuing their effort to retain their own unrestricted free agents, Tampa Bay has re-signed back-up quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year deal (via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport):

Gabbert signed in Tampa Bay last year as back-up to Jameis Winston. He did not make it to the regular season, suffering a dislocated shoulder during the preseason that landed him on injured reserve in September.

Tom Brady has missed just four games in the past 11 seasons. It is highly unlikely Gabbert will do anything more than take a knee in 2020.

This also does not preclude the possibility that Tampa Bay could draft a quarterback. Bruce Arians tends to keep three quarterbacks on the roster, so adding a rookie to sit behind Brady and Gabbert is not out of the question.