Jason Pierre-Paul Returning to Bucs on 2-Year Deal

As Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans await big news at the quarterback position, at least one more key contributor will be returning to the defensive line for the foreseeable future.

Jason Pierre-Paul is returning to the Bucs on a two-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Pierre-Paul restructured his contract last year after missing the first half of the season due to a neck injury sustained in an offseason car accident. He made an emphatic return to the field later in the year, racking up 8.5 sacks over 10 games and providing much-needed leadership as the Bucs mounted a four-game winning streak down the stretch.

The Bucs placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Shaq Barrett earlier Monday, meaning Tampa Bay will have its starting bookends back for 2020.