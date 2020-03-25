Bucs to Re-Sign DL Ndamukong Suh

Another big free agent is returning to Tampa Bay.

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh is re-signing with the Bucs on another one-year deal after a solid 2019 campaign, per multiple reports:

Suh was a key member of Tampa Bay's dominant defensive front last season, helping to lead the NFL's top-ranked rushing defense.

His return shores up a key spot in the starting lineup for a Tampa Bay defense that has stayed in tact for the most part this offseason. NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett is back on the franchise tag, while veteran Jason Pierre-Paul was re-signed to a two-year deal.

Todd Bowles returns for another season as the defensive coordinator, and it appears he could have all 11 starters back for the 2020 season, as well.