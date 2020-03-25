AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs to Re-Sign DL Ndamukong Suh

Luke Easterling

Another big free agent is returning to Tampa Bay.

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh is re-signing with the Bucs on another one-year deal after a solid 2019 campaign, per multiple reports:

Suh was a key member of Tampa Bay's dominant defensive front last season, helping to lead the NFL's top-ranked rushing defense.

His return shores up a key spot in the starting lineup for a Tampa Bay defense that has stayed in tact for the most part this offseason. NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett is back on the franchise tag, while veteran Jason Pierre-Paul was re-signed to a two-year deal.

Todd Bowles returns for another season as the defensive coordinator, and it appears he could have all 11 starters back for the 2020 season, as well.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bruce Arians Called Multiple NFL Teams to Sell Them on Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay head coach is trying to help his former QB land his next NFL job.

Luke Easterling

by

Usuck

Bruce Arians: Bucs' Throwback Uniforms Could Return in 2021

Could a rule change coming after next season let the Bucs don their throwback uniforms?

Luke Easterling

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Where Have Former Bucs Landed?

See where all of Tampa Bay's free agents have signed their new deals.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Bucs Players Get Sneak Peek at New Uniforms

Watch Bucs players react to seeing the team's new uniforms.

Luke Easterling

For Tom Brady, it's All About the Future

Tampa Bay's new QB is focused on the road ahead, not where he's been.

Luke Easterling

Bruce Arians on Why Tom Brady is the Right Fit for the Bucs

Tampa Bay's head coach believes his new quarterback can put the Bucs over the top.

Luke Easterling

What Tom Brady Said (and Didn't Say) on His Introductory Conference Call

Tampa Bay's new QB wants to focus on the future, but has love and respect for his past.

Luke Easterling

Bucs to Introduce Tom Brady via Conference Call

Tampa Bay will introduce their new quarterback Tuesday at noon ET.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Surprise Team Trades up for Top QB

Who makes a big jump up the board to land one of this year's top passers?

Luke Easterling

What's Next for Jameis Winston?

Tampa Bay's former starting quarterback now plots his next move in free agency.

Luke Easterling