What to Expect with Bucs, Shaq Barrett

Luke Easterling

The NFL is just days away from kicking off a new league year, which means some big decisions lie ahead for all 32 teams.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face some important ones of their own, the biggest of which is likely what they'll do at quarterback, with Jameis Winston set to hit free agency. But they're not expected to use the franchise tag to keep Winston as their quarterback.

Why not?

Because they're saving that for outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who led the NFL with 19.5 sacks last season.

Both sides would prefer to have a long-term extension in place by the time free agency begins on Wednesday, March 18th. But if that doesn't happen, the Bucs will be forced to use the franchise tag to lock Barrett up for at least one more season.

Barrett could refuse to sign his franchise tender, opting instead to hold out and possibly force a trade. However, even dating back to the final weeks of the 2019 season, Barrett made it clear that while the franchise tag wouldn't be his favorite scenario, he would have no problem playing under the one-year deal and remaining in Tampa Bay.

Both the Bucs and Barrett took a chance on one another last offseason on a one-year, $4 million deal after he spent four seasons as a rotational pass rusher for the Denver Broncos. After Denver let him walk, Barrett found little interest on the open market. Tampa Bay struck gold by landing Barrett, who was a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and his scheme.

There will be tons of uncertainty surrounding many of Tampa Bay's roster decisions in the coming weeks, but Bucs fans should be confident that No. 58 will still be terrorizing opposing quarterbacks for the Red & Pewter in 2020, and perhaps even longer.

