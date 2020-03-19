AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Should the Bucs Sign Todd Gurley?

Luke Easterling

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to make another splash in their offensive backfield, they may just have their target in Todd Gurley.

The now-former Los Angeles Rams running back was released Thursday, just minutes before he was scheduled to receive a hefty bonus (via ESPN's Adam Schefter):

The Bucs haven't had a three-down playmaker in the backfield since Doug Martin, and it's been five years since Tampa Bay's ground game has had a player who can impact the game in that kind of way.

Gurley would certainly fit the skill set the Bucs are looking for, as well. With Tom Brady expected to be the team's starting quarterback in 2020, the Bucs will need running backs who are adept at catching the ball out of the backfield. Gurley has been one of the league's most productive pass-catching running backs, and would give Brady a fantastic target.

Cost is a huge reason why no teams were interested in trading for Gurley prior to his release, and it remains to be seen what kind of market he'll have now that he's a free agent. The Bucs have some cap space to work with, but also other holes to fill, particularly in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

One issue that could complicate any team's pursuit of Gurley is his health. His persistent knee problems will likely be the primary concern, and with current league rules making it more difficult for players to take physicals for interested teams, Gurley might have to wait longer than usual to find a team willing to sign him.

That said, if both sides can find a number that works, and the medical situation can be figured out, Gurley might be extremely interested in joining the Tampa Bay backfield now that Brady is in the fold. He would give Tampa Bay a veteran presence in the backfield to pair with third-year back Ronald Jones II.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Hasn't Tom Brady Signed with the Bucs Yet?

Red tape is keeping Tampa Bay from announcing their new addition.

Luke Easterling

by

Pats Fan 1961

Bucs Bring Back DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches on 1-Year Deal

Tampa Bay keeps rebuilding their defensive line with familiar faces.

Luke Easterling

Free Agents Bucs Should Target to Complement Tom Brady

With Brady in the fold, Tampa Bay should target these veterans to help their new QB.

J. Kanno

Should the Bucs Still Take a QB in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Tom Brady is the starter for now, but what about the future at QB for Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

by

Dillon88

Could Antonio Brown Follow Tom Brady to Tampa Bay?

Brief Patriots teammates could reunite for the Bucs.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

Tom Brady Reports Lead to Huge Spike in Bucs Ticket Sales

It looks like Tom Brady is heading to Tampa Bay, and tickets are already hot.

J. Kanno

Report: Bucs Have Agreement with Tom Brady

Tampa Bay is reportedly landing the legendary QB for $30 million per year.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

Tom Brady Could Make More Super Bowl History in Tampa Bay

Could Brady lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl in their home stadium?

Luke Easterling

Fans Say Jameis Winston Will Still Be Bucs' QB in 2020

Despite overtures made to Tom Brady, fans expect No. 3 to be back in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

Bucs GM Gives Update on Tom Brady Negotiations

Jason Licht provides an update on the team's efforts to sign the legendary QB.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88