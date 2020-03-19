Should the Bucs Sign Todd Gurley?

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to make another splash in their offensive backfield, they may just have their target in Todd Gurley.

The now-former Los Angeles Rams running back was released Thursday, just minutes before he was scheduled to receive a hefty bonus (via ESPN's Adam Schefter):

The Bucs haven't had a three-down playmaker in the backfield since Doug Martin, and it's been five years since Tampa Bay's ground game has had a player who can impact the game in that kind of way.

Gurley would certainly fit the skill set the Bucs are looking for, as well. With Tom Brady expected to be the team's starting quarterback in 2020, the Bucs will need running backs who are adept at catching the ball out of the backfield. Gurley has been one of the league's most productive pass-catching running backs, and would give Brady a fantastic target.

Cost is a huge reason why no teams were interested in trading for Gurley prior to his release, and it remains to be seen what kind of market he'll have now that he's a free agent. The Bucs have some cap space to work with, but also other holes to fill, particularly in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

One issue that could complicate any team's pursuit of Gurley is his health. His persistent knee problems will likely be the primary concern, and with current league rules making it more difficult for players to take physicals for interested teams, Gurley might have to wait longer than usual to find a team willing to sign him.

That said, if both sides can find a number that works, and the medical situation can be figured out, Gurley might be extremely interested in joining the Tampa Bay backfield now that Brady is in the fold. He would give Tampa Bay a veteran presence in the backfield to pair with third-year back Ronald Jones II.