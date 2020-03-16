AllBucs
Bucs Making Strong Push for Tom Brady in Free Agency

Luke Easterling

It didn't take long for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to fire the first round of arrows in the direction of their primary target in NFL free agency: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

As the league's "legal tampering period" kicked off Monday at noon ET, the Bucs set their sights on Brady after allowing Jameis Winston to test the waters of the open market himself after five seasons as their starting quarterback.

Head coach Bruce Arians and the Bucs are making a strong push to land Brady, per multiple reports:

While other challengers appear to be dropping out of the race to land Brady, the Bucs seem to be doing everything they can to take full advantage. The Los Angeles Chargers could be Tampa Bay's top competition to land Brady, other than the Patriots, who still have the strongest chance of convincing him to return to the only place he's ever played professional football.

The Bucs are an easy sell for many reasons, from the presence of two Pro Bowl wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, to an experienced head coach in Bruce Arians, to nice weather and no state income tax. It's also likely that Tampa Bay could offer more money than the Patriots could afford to match.

This will all come down to whether or not Brady wants more money and a new challenge in Tampa Bay, or if he prefers the familiarity and comfort of New England. The coming days, and even hours, will tell the tale.

In the meantime, countless fans wait on every side, wondering if the GOAT will be coming to town.

