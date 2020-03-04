AllBucs
Bucs Front-Runners to Land Tom Brady?

Luke Easterling

Would Tom Brady really, actually wear Pewter and Red next season?

It may seem far-fetched even to the most staunch Tampa Bay Buccaneers supporters, but buzz continues to grow regarding the impending free agent, who could be looking for a new team for the first time in his legendary career.

ESPN fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry thinks the Bucs will not only be in play should Brady leave the New England Patriots, but expects the Pewter Pirates to be the front-runners in the sweepstakes:

The Bucs certainly have their reasons to entice Brady, starting with the presence of two Pro Bowl wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who are both in their prime. Throw in a young and improving defense, and experienced head coach who knows how to get the most out of his quarterbacks, and even the absence of a state income tax, and Tampa Bay has a pretty attractive list of pros on their side.

The Bucs have a quarterback of their own set to hit free agency, as Jameis Winston's rookie contract is set to expire this offseason. If the Bucs plan on making a run at Brady, it might explain part of their willingness to let Winston walk after leading the league in both passing yards and interceptions last season.

If Brady does end up hitting the open market, expect many teams to at least put out feelers to his camp about what he wants in a new landing spot. The Bucs would have to fight off multiple challengers, but it sounds like more and more people believe they could make a strong case to bring him to Tampa Bay.

