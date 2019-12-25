BucsMaven
Bucs Injury Report: Will Chris Godwin Return vs. Falcons?

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for their final game of the 2019 season, but they could be finishing the year without both of their Pro Bowl receivers.

Mike Evans has already been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and Chris Godwin has one of his own that caused him to miss last week's 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans.

While the Bucs didn't actually practice on Christmas Day, they still released an injury report as if they had. That report listed Godwin as "out," meaning he would not have practiced.

Currently sitting at 7-8 on the season, the Bucs would love to close out the year with a win, especially in front of their home crowd at Raymond James Stadium. The visiting Atlanta Falcons have been playing much better football of late, so they might be a tougher out than when the Bucs bested them 25-11 in Atlanta earlier this season.

But in order to get that season-ending victory, the Bucs may have to play without both of their Pro Bowl pass-catchers for a second week in a row.

