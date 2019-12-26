Bucs Injury Report: Chris Godwin Still Out

It's looking more and more like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finish the 2019 season without not just one, but both of their Pro Bowl pass-catchers.

Chris Godwin missed Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury, putting his status for Sunday's season finale against the Atlanta Falcons in serious doubt.

The Bucs are already without Mike Evans, who suffered a hamstring injury of his own on a 61-yard touchdown reception against the Indianapolis Colts. He has since been placed on injured reserve, ending his 2019 season.

Despite missing the last six quarters, Godwin still ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards, trailing only the New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas. Godwin was injured against the Detroit Lions, and missed last week's 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans.

If Godwin can't go again this week, expect plenty of action for Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson for another week, as well as tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.