Shaq Barrett: Bucs Still Believe in Jameis Winston, 'Crazy as it Sounds'

The biggest question facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason? What to do about their quarterback situation.

The next one on the list? How to retain Shaq Barrett, who led the NFL with 19.5 sacks on a one-year, $4-million deal with the Bucs in 2019.

If Barrett does return to Tampa Bay, he's making it clear who he wants to be his quarterback: Jameis Winston, despite the fact that he led the league with a whopping 30 interceptions last season.

Speaking at his first Pro Bowl appearance, Barrett did have an interesting way of articulating his thoughts on why he and his teammates believe in Winston:

Hey, at least Barrett's being honest.

While it's important to note that Winston led the NFL in passing yards and finished second in touchdown passes (only trailing NFL front-runner Lamar Jackson), his turnover problems were a huge reason the Bucs still only finished with a 7-9 record.

Time will tell whether or not Winston or Barrett will be back in Tampa Bay next season, but the quarterback clearly has a believer in his Pro Bowler teammate.

Crazy as it sounds.