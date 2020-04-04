2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bucs Land Perfect Fit at OT

We're less than three weeks away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and last-minute mock drafts are still flying in from every direction.

The biggest need for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into this year's draft is at offensive tackle, where veteran Demar Dotson has yet to be re-signed. Thankfully, the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from NFL.com's Charles Davis has the perfect solution for the Bucs.

Davis has Alabama's Jedrick Wills falling to the Bucs at No. 14 overall, and he says it's all about taking care of Tampa Bay's recent investment in the greatest quarterback of all time:

When you sign the G.O.A.T., you protect the G.O.A.T. Wills is a skilled pass blocker who should help keep TB12 upright.

Davis is right that protecting Tom Brady should be Tampa Bay's primary objective in this draft, and Wills is the perfect fit. Not only has he been battle-tested against SEC competition, but he also has most of his experience at right tackle, where he would quickly take over the starting role for the Bucs.

Signing a versatile veteran like Joe Haeg was a smart move for Tampa Bay, but they need a long-term solution with higher upside, and this year's offensive tackle class is loaded at the top. If a blue-chip player like Wills falls into their lap, the Bucs should be ecstatic heading into the rest of this year's draft after filling their biggest need with a fantastic value.

