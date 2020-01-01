Bucs 7-Round 2020 Mock Draft 1.0

The 2019 season ended on a sour note for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they still won four of their last six games to finish the year with a 7-9 record.

An important offseason now looms, where the Bucs will have to make big decisions at some of their most important positions, particularly at quarterback and all along the defensive line. Free agency will have a big say in Tampa Bay's plans, but the 2020 NFL draft is where the Bucs will add young talent to further aid in their rebuilding efforts.

The Bucs traded away their seventh-round pick in this draft, but are expected to receive a third-round compensatory pick for losing linebacker Kwon Alexander in free agency last offseason.

Here's our first projection for all of Tampa Bay's picks in this year's draft:

1st Round

OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

The Bucs are currently slated to pick 14th overall, which means they won't get a shot at the top quarterbacks without making a big move up the board. I don't see that happening, so the Bucs should move to their next-biggest need.

Donovan Smith has been reliable in terms of his availability, starting every game but one over five seasons at left tackle), but his performance has been inconsistent. Demar Dotson has been a similar player when healthy, but injuries and age are likely to catch up with him sooner than later.

Wills is a polished, powerful blocker who has been battle-tested against some of college football's best competition in the SEC. He could be an immediate upgrade at right tackle, and could eventually supplant Smith on the left side.

2nd Round

QB Jordan Love, Utah State

The Bucs obviously have a huge decision to make at quarterback this offseason, and even if they bring Jameis Winston back for at least one more year (perhaps on the franchise tag), they could use an early pick for an insurance policy.

Love saw his numbers regress a bit in 2019, but he's got all the physical and mental tools to be a perfect fit for Bruce Arians' offense. He has the arm strength and confidence to push the ball down the field, and the athleticism and intelligence to make plays when the pocket breaks down.

It may take a little patience, but Love could easily develop into Tampa Bay's new franchise quarterback.

3rd Round

EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Tampa Bay's edge rushers were dominant in 2019, with Shaq Barrett leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks (and breaking Warren Sapp's single-season franchise record), Jason Pierre-Paul racking up 8.5 sacks in 10 games after returning from a neck fracture, and Carl Nassib contributing six sacks of his own.

The problem? None of those players are under contract for the 2020 season, and it's possible the Bucs won't have enough cap space to bring more than one of them back.

There may bigger, more athletic pass rushers in this draft class, but Greenard is a tenacious player with a nonstop motor NFL coaches will fall in love with. He tallied 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 2019, and would be a fantastic addition to reload Tampa Bay's pass rush.

3rd Round (compensatory)

OL Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Ali Marpet is one of the NFL's best interior blockers at left guard, but young depth is needed on this unit. Alex Cappa has come on strong at right guard, but dealt with some injuries in 2019. Ryan Jensen was much improved at center, but he's a $10 million cap hit with no dead money left on his deal.

That could lead the Bucs to look for a young, versatile blocker who could push both Cappa and Jensen, and Williams would be the perfect fit. With starting experience at both guard and center, and against tough competition in the SEC, Williams would bolster this group in a big way.

4th Round

RB Cam Akers, Florida State

Tampa Bay will always be a throw-first team under Bruce Arians (and with two Pro Bowl receivers), but the ground game still needs improvement. Ronald Jones II was clearly the team's best runner in 2019, but he was still wildly inconsistent at times. Peyton Barber's contract is up, and Tampa Bay needs a better runner to push Jones for the starting job.

Akers has been buried on a disappointing FSU team for his entire career, playing behind a sub-par offensive line that didn't allow him to showcase his full potential. A stout runner with an ideal blend of speed and power, and his prowess as a pass-catcher would be an ideal upgrade for the Bucs as a true three-down back.

5th Round

WR John Hightower, Boise State

The Bucs have the NFL's best receiver tandem in Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but with Godwin needing a long-term extension this offseason, the team will likely have to let Breshad Perriman walk in free agency. After his strong finish to the 2019 season, the Bucs will have a gaping hole at the third receiver spot unless Justin Watson or Scotty Miller make a significant leap in 2020.

Thankfully for Tampa Bay, this year's draft is loaded with talented pass-catchers, and should give them tons of value in the later rounds. Hightower, a big-play threat who averaged 18.5 yards per catch this season, has the height, length and speed to be a strong addition behind Evans and Godwin, and his return skills would be a welcome upgrade on special teams.

6th Round

DL Nick Coe, Auburn

Vita Vea is one of the NFL's premier nose tackles after just two seasons in the league, but Ndamukong Suh's contract is up, and he'll likely command another expensive one-year deal to return. That could lead the Bucs to look for a younger, cheaper option to challenge for a starting spot next to Vea.

Heading into the 2019 season, Coe was widely regarded as one of the top defensive line prospects in the country, but a disappointing season eventually led to him leaving school in late December to start preparing for the draft. He'll have many questions to answer throughout the predraft process, and he could easily slide on draft weekend after such a dismal season. The potential is still there, though, and the Bucs could give him a shot in the later rounds, banking on his high ceiling.