2020 NFL Mock Draft: Trades, QB Picks Among 1st-Round Surprises

Luke Easterling

As the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine gets rolling, mock drafts continue to swirl from every direction, with some starting to shake things up with projected trades and eyebrow-raising selections.

That's what happens in the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, which projects some interesting landing spots for a couple of first-round quarterback prospects, and one trade that doesn't involve the game's most important position.

The first big surprise comes at No. 7 overall, where this mock has the Carolina Panthers taking Utah State's Jordan Love over Oregon's Justin Herbert. At the next pick, the New York Jets trade up with the Arizona Cardinals, targeting Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton to protect their investment in quarterback Sam Darnold.

At No. 12 overall, this projection has the Las Vegas Raiders opting for Herbert, bringing Derek Carr's future into question.

This scenario gives the Bucs a golden opportunity to address the trenches on either side of the ball, with South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw still on the board. Instead, this projection send Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs to Tampa Bay. 

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards broke down the selection:

Tampa Bay has some needs but arguably none are more important than offensive tackle. They supply their next quarterback with some additional protection off the edge.

Kinlaw lands with the Raiders at No. 19 overall, while Washington quarterback Jacob Eason falls out of the first round, giving the Bucs a potential target for Day 2 if they want a long-term replacement for Jameis Winston.

To check out the full first-round projection at CBS Sports, click here.

