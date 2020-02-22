AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

2020 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round Projections Full of Surprises

Luke Easterling

As the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine draws near, mock drafts are expanding and getting more complex, as trade projections throw everything into an entertaining world of chaos. 

Much like the real thing, no?

The latest three-round projection from NFL.com is no exception, as Chad Reuter predicts a handful of big trades at the top involving some of this year's top quarterback prospects. He has the Miami Dolphins trading up for Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, and the Los Angeles Chargers moving up for Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Where do the Bucs go in this three-round mock?

They kick things off by helping out the defense at No. 14 overall, opting for Iowa edge defender A.J. Epenesa. 

While Epenesa is a solid pick in general, it's hard to imagine the Bucs taking him after watching just one of this year's top offensive tackle prospects come off the board before their pick. Taking Epenesa over the likes of Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Alabama's Jedrick Wills and even Epenesa's Hawkeye teammate, Tristan Wirfs, would be a huge surprise.

Reuter's following two picks for the Bucs make tons of sense. In the second round, he has Tampa Bay opting for Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. The Bucs are in desperate need of a spark in the running game, and Dobbins' complete skill set would be a perfect match.

In the third round, Reuter has the Bucs going the small-school offensive line route yet again, sending Ben Bartch of St. John's to Tampa Bay. Bucs general manager Jason Licht is known for falling in love with promising blockers from off-the-radar programs (Hobart's Ali Marpet, Humboldt State's Alex Cappa), and this pick would fit the pattern.

To check out the full three-round projection at NFL.com, click here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Monte Kiffin to Enter Bucs' Ring of Honor

Legendary defensive coordinator will be 14th member honored by franchise.

J. Kanno

2019 Bucs in Review: Offensive Line

Taking a look back at how Tampa Bay's offensive line performed in 2019.

J. Kanno

Jameis Winston to the Raiders?

Could Jon Gruden bring former No. 1 pick to Las Vegas?

Luke Easterling

New Playoff Rule Could Have Helped Bucs in Past Seasons

A potential rule change could have had a big impact on Bucs teams of the past.

J. Kanno

4 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Bucs Could Target

These free agents might not be blockbuster signings, but they could be huge bargains for the Bucs.

J. Kanno

On This Day: Bucs Trade for Jon Gruden

18 years ago, Tampa Bay made a trade that rocked the NFL and led to a Super Bowl win.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

The Bucs will have to face Drew Brees for at least one more season in the NFC South.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bucs Grab Top Tackle at No. 14

The latest projection from CBS Sports has the Bucs addressing the offensive trenches.

Luke Easterling

Happy birthday, Devin!

Luke Easterling

A Bucs QB Target for Every Day of the 2020 NFL Draft

These three quarterbacks could make sense for the Bucs across all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL draft.

Luke Easterling

by

Thouse12