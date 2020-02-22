2020 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round Projections Full of Surprises

As the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine draws near, mock drafts are expanding and getting more complex, as trade projections throw everything into an entertaining world of chaos.

Much like the real thing, no?

The latest three-round projection from NFL.com is no exception, as Chad Reuter predicts a handful of big trades at the top involving some of this year's top quarterback prospects. He has the Miami Dolphins trading up for Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, and the Los Angeles Chargers moving up for Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Where do the Bucs go in this three-round mock?

They kick things off by helping out the defense at No. 14 overall, opting for Iowa edge defender A.J. Epenesa.

While Epenesa is a solid pick in general, it's hard to imagine the Bucs taking him after watching just one of this year's top offensive tackle prospects come off the board before their pick. Taking Epenesa over the likes of Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Alabama's Jedrick Wills and even Epenesa's Hawkeye teammate, Tristan Wirfs, would be a huge surprise.

Reuter's following two picks for the Bucs make tons of sense. In the second round, he has Tampa Bay opting for Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. The Bucs are in desperate need of a spark in the running game, and Dobbins' complete skill set would be a perfect match.

In the third round, Reuter has the Bucs going the small-school offensive line route yet again, sending Ben Bartch of St. John's to Tampa Bay. Bucs general manager Jason Licht is known for falling in love with promising blockers from off-the-radar programs (Hobart's Ali Marpet, Humboldt State's Alex Cappa), and this pick would fit the pattern.

To check out the full three-round projection at NFL.com, click here.