2020 NFL Mock Draft: Shocker at No. 2 Kicks Off Chaos

Luke Easterling

What if the Washington Redskins pull a Kyler Murray with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Many were surprised when the Arizona Cardinals spent the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft on another quarterback, just one year after trading into the top 10 to land Josh Rosen. But the early returns look good for Murray and the Cardinals, so could the Redskins follow suit this time around?

That's what happens in the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from NFL.com's Charles Davis, who has Washington spending the No. 2 pick on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, despite having spent a top-15 pick on Dwayne Haskins just a year ago:

The medical checks are all coming back overwhelmingly positive. His throwing and playmaking ability may convince new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera to pass on Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young.

It's possible that new head coach Ron Rivera could want to hand-pick his own quarterback, and finding a team willing to give up a decent draft pick for Haskins (much like the Cardinals did with Rosen last year) shouldn't be difficult. If Rivera feels that strongly about Tagovailoa, this wouldn't be all that shocking of a pick.

It's not the only surprise in this mock, as Davis has the Miami Dolphins opting for Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 5 overall, passing up Oregon's Justin Herbert. Ohio State corner Jeff Okudah tumbles out of the top 10 in this projection, landing with the New York Jets at No. 11 overall, while Herbert's fall stops with the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14.

Where do the Bucs go with the 14th overall pick in Davis' projection? They keep it simple and sensible, taking South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw:

Plenty of offseason discussion about the Bucs' quarterback situation, but they still need playmakers on defense.

With the top four offensive tackles already off the board, this pick makes plenty of sense for Tampa Bay, a team with tons of expiring contracts along the defensive line. Kinlaw is a massive, versatile defender who would be a perfect fit in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' scheme.

To check out Davis' full first-round projection at NFL.com, click here.

