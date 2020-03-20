2020 NFL Mock Draft: Which Scenario is Best for Bucs?

The 2020 NFL draft is still on for late-April, though it will happen without the glitz and glamour we've become accustomed to in recent years.

When it arrives, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely to still have multiple holes to fill on both sides of the ball. With the expected signing of Tom Brady, the Bucs won't have a ton of extra cap space to spend on starting-caliber veterans in free agency, leaving this year's draft to address the needs that still remain.

How could this year's draft fall for Tampa Bay? Here are four different scenarios that could play out:

SCENARIO No. 1

1st Round: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

2nd Round: RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

3rd Round: OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

4th Round: WR John Hightower, Boise State

4th Round (compensatory): OL Netane Muti, Fresno State

5th Round: QB Anthony Gordon, Washington State

6th Round: S Jared Mayden, Alabama

The Bucs haven't re-signed Ndamukong Suh yet, so they could be looking to replace a key starter along the defensive line. Kinlaw's rare combination of size, versatility and athleticism would make him a perfect fit in Todd Bowles' scheme. Dobbins has the three-down skill set Tampa Bay needs in the backfield, while Wilson is a battle-tested right tackle who could replace Demar Dotson. Hightower is a big-play machine who can also help in the return game, while Muti is a mauler who could push Alex Cappa at right guard. Gordon would be a developmental prospect to stash behind Brady, while Mayden would provide depth and special teams help.

SCENARIO No. 2

1st Round: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

2nd Round: DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

3rd Round: RB Cam Akers, Florida State

4th Round: S Terrell Burgess, Utah

4th Round (compensatory): WR Van Jefferson, Florida

5th Round: OL Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

6th Round: QB Nate Stanley, Iowa

Here, the Bucs luck out and land one of this year's top four offensive tackle prospects, all of whom could make a strong case to be the first one off the board. Thomas is so polished and pro-ready, he could push Donovan Smith for the starting left tackle job. Davis is another big, versatile defensive lineman Bowles would love, while Akers is a perfect fit for what Tampa Bay is lacking in the offensive backfield. Burgess gives them more immediate depth at safety, while Jefferson is an example of the depth of this year's receiver class. Throckmorton can play every position along the offensive line, while Stanley is a high-floor prospect who should be a solid backup in the league.

SCENARIO No. 3

1st Round: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

2nd Round: QB Jacob Eason, Washington

3rd Round: DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

4th Round: RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis

4th Round (compensatory): OT Yasir Durant, Missouri

5th Round: WR James Proche, SMU

6th Round: OL Michael Onwenu, Michigan

This is what could happen if the Bucs are forced to go value over need in the first round. With Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul both back, outside linebacker isn't a huge need. Chaisson is still developing, but his ceiling is limitless with his physical tools. Eason is a perfect fit for Bruce Arians' offense and would get to learn behind Brady for at least a year, while Lawrence would be an immediate starter if Suh isn't retained. Gibson is an explosive playmaker who can line up in the backfield or at receiver, while Durant could develop into starting material at either tackle spot. Proche is a big-play receiver who can line up outside or in the slot, while Onwenu would give Tampa Bay much-needed interior depth on the offensive line.

SCENARIO No. 4

1st Round: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

2nd Round: OT Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

3rd Round: QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

4th Round: DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri

4th Round (compensatory): OL Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

5th Round: S Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame

6th Round: WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island

If the Bucs truly want to boost the running game, why not take the top back in this class? Taylor is a workhorse who would take tons of pressure off Brady. Tega Wanogho would be an immediate starter at right tackle, while Hurts would be an intriguing understudy for Brady, contributing as a vocal leader from Day 1. Elliott has starter upside but would benefit from Suh returning for another year, while Williams has experience at both guard and center against SEC competition. Elliott is another team captain who would provide leadership, depth and special teams help, while Coulter is an under-the-radar gem who could blossom into a key contributor.

Which scenario do you think is best for the Bucs? Give us your take in the comment section!