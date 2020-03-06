2020 NFL Mock Draft: Top QB Falls Out of Top 10

The top two quarterback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, appear to be top-five locks.

Oregon's Justin Herbert has widely been regarded as the next passer most likely to come off the board, perhaps even as early as the No. 6 overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers. But what if Herbert gets jumped by another quarterback prospect? Could he fall out of the top 10 altogether?

That's what happens in the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, a three-round projection that has Herbert falling all the way to No. 12 overall, landing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards thinks Derek Carr's spot in Vegas isn't set in stone, which could have the Raiders looking for his replacement:

Las Vegas has been non-committal with Derek Carr for a reason. Carr is a viable option to allow success, but there is a ceiling to his play. If Jon Gruden wants to open up the offense, he needs a quarterback with a stronger arm.

How do the Bucs make out in this three-round projection?

At No. 14 overall, Edwards has the Bucs getting a big win, landing one of the top four offensive tackle prospects in this year's class, Georgia's Andrew Thomas. A complete prospect who could easily go as high as No. 4 overall to the New York Giants, Thomas would be a huge steal for the Bucs at No. 14.

In the second round, Edwards sends Florida State running back Cam Akers to Tampa Bay, followed by another in-state product in the third round, Florida edge defender Jabari Zuniga.

Akers would give the Bucs a three-down back they desperately need to push Ronald Jones II and potentially take the starting job away from him, while Zuniga would be a high-upside addition after injuries held him back in 2019.

To check out the full three-round mock at CBS Sports, click here.