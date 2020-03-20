2020 NFL Mock Draft: A Successor for Tom Brady?

There's plenty of buzz coming out of NFL free agency so far this week, and the biggest story is Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs fans and players alike are already thrilled about their new quarterback, but could the team still be planning for their future at quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft?

That's what happens in the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from Kevin Hanson as Sports Illustrated, who has the Bucs spending the No. 14 overall pick on Utah State's Jordan Love:

There is “growing buzz” that Love could be a top-10 pick. While it may take a trade up to get him, the trio of teams in the 12-to-14 range could all be intrigued by the quarterback that one NFL head coach called a “poor man's (Patrick) Mahomes.” Given Love’s live arm, plus mobility and improvisational skills, Bruce Arians may be willing to take a chance on his traits as a quarterback to develop behind the soon-to-be 43-year-old new Buccaneer Tom Brady.

Considering Brady's age, it's understandable that the Bucs would want to find an understudy at some point. That said, I'm betting this draft will be way more about the Bucs surrounding Brady with help to succeed in 2020, as opposed to spending their best draft resources to plan for the future once Brady is gone.

Tampa Bay's second pick in Hanson's three-round mock goes to fill a hole on defense, assuming Ndamukong Suh isn't brought back. Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore would be a strong replacement, and his versatility would be a fantastic fit in Todd Bowles' scheme.

This projection leaves Tampa Bay waiting until the third round to get Brady any immediate help, but they do land fantastic value with Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. While Donovan Smith is locked in as the starting left tackle, the right tackle spot needs an upgrade, even if Demar Dotson is brought back for 2020. Wilson is a battle-tested right tackle who went up against top competition in the SEC, and would be a rare third-round pick who is pro-ready at a premium position.

