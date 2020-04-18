2020 NFL Mock Draft: Top-10 Surprise at QB?

While it seems obvious where the first quarterback will come off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft, landing spots for the next few passers at the top of this year's class are still up in the air.

Which team in the top 10 could throw a curveball at the game's most important position?

In the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, it's the Jacksonville Jaguars, who spend the No. 9 overall pick on Oregon's Justin Herbert.

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards says he isn't sold on Gardner Minshew as the franchise quarterback of the present and future for the Jags:

I'm not convinced that Jacksonville trusts Gardner Minshew as their starter. If the coaching staff and front office are comfortable in their roles, then they would be fools to pass up this opportunity.

That's not the only surprise the Jags pull in this projection, and the second one involves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards has the Jags trading up from their second first-round pick in this year's draft, moving up six spots and swapping with the Bucs. The Jags take South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, while Tampa Bay gets a third-round pick in return, and opts for Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones.

It's a smart move for the Bucs in this scenario, as all of the top four offensive tackles are off the board by the No. 14 pick. This move gives them another Day 2 pick in a deep draft class, and still gives them solid value at their biggest position of need in Jones.

This mock is also a two-rounder, and Edwards has the Bucs filling their next-biggest need with another strong fit in LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Bucs have been adamant all offseason that finding a pass-catching back to pair with Ronald Jones II is a top priority, and Edwards-Helaire's versatile skill set would be the perfect match.

To check out the full two-round projection at CBS Sports, click here.