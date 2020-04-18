AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Top-10 Surprise at QB?

Luke Easterling

While it seems obvious where the first quarterback will come off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft, landing spots for the next few passers at the top of this year's class are still up in the air.

Which team in the top 10 could throw a curveball at the game's most important position?

In the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, it's the Jacksonville Jaguars, who spend the No. 9 overall pick on Oregon's Justin Herbert. 

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards says he isn't sold on Gardner Minshew as the franchise quarterback of the present and future for the Jags:

I'm not convinced that Jacksonville trusts Gardner Minshew as their starter. If the coaching staff and front office are comfortable in their roles, then they would be fools to pass up this opportunity.

That's not the only surprise the Jags pull in this projection, and the second one involves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards has the Jags trading up from their second first-round pick in this year's draft, moving up six spots and swapping with the Bucs. The Jags take South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, while Tampa Bay gets a third-round pick in return, and opts for Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones.

It's a smart move for the Bucs in this scenario, as all of the top four offensive tackles are off the board by the No. 14 pick. This move gives them another Day 2 pick in a deep draft class, and still gives them solid value at their biggest position of need in Jones.

This mock is also a two-rounder, and Edwards has the Bucs filling their next-biggest need with another strong fit in LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Bucs have been adamant all offseason that finding a pass-catching back to pair with Ronald Jones II is a top priority, and Edwards-Helaire's versatile skill set would be the perfect match.

To check out the full two-round projection at CBS Sports, click here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Godwin Recalls His NFL Draft Experience

A third-round pick in 2017, the Pro Bowl wide receiver reflects on his draft-day wait.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Jameis Winston Looks Impressive in Throwing Workout

Tampa Bay's former QB is looking like he's back to full strength as he seeks a new team.

Luke Easterling

Ben Roethlisberger to Bucs OC Byron Leftwich: 'Don't Screw it Up' with Tom Brady

Once Steelers teammates, these two quarterbacks recently talked about Tom Brady coming to Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Faces Longest Super Bowl Odds Since 2002

In his first season with the Bucs, Tom Brady is the longest shot he's been for the Super Bowl since his first full season as a starter.

Luke Easterling

Donald Trump Talks Tom Brady, Bucs with Former NFL Player Recovering from COVID-19

The president with Brady's former Michigan teammate about talked about Tampa Bay's team's potential.

Luke Easterling

2019 NFL Draft Redo Puts 3 Bucs in 1st round

If there was a redraft of last year's picks, a trio of Tampa Bay players could be selected.

J. Kanno

2020 NFL Draft: 1st Round Targets for Bucs

These 10 prospects should be on Tampa Bay's radar in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

by

handlebarchuck

Bucs Looking to Trade O.J. Howard?

Could the Bucs deal the talented but underachieving tight end during draft week?

Luke Easterling

How Many Interceptions Will Tom Brady Throw in 2020?

After throwing just eight picks last year, will Brady's total go up in Bruce Arians' offense?

Luke Easterling

Bucs Join Rays, Lightning in COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The Tampa Bay sports community is banding together to help those impacted by the pandemic.

J. Kanno