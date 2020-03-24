2020 NFL Mock Draft: Surprise Team Trades Up for Top QB

While the first two picks of the 2020 NFL Draft appear to be set in stone at the moment, things could get crazy starting with the No. 3 overall spot.

The Detroit Lions currently own that selection, but they're likely to want to move down a few spots, and No. 3 could be prime real estate for teams looking to trade up for one of this year's top quarterback prospects.

Many recent projections have either the Miami Dolphins or Los Angeles Chargers trading up just a few spots to land Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa at that spot, but what if another team makes an even bigger jump up the board for him?

That's what happens in the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, which has the Jacksonville Jaguars leaping up from No. 9 overall to grab Tagovailoa at the Lions' original spot.

Here's what CBS Sports' R.J. White had to say about the move:

While Gardner Minshew flashed as a rookie, I don't think he's locked in as the long-term QB. Having sold off veterans for a lot of draft capital, I can see the Jaguars packaging their two first-round picks (or one plus Yannick Ngakoue?) and kicking in No. 165 to beat a Miami offer for Tagovailoa, who would be the No. 1 pick in many drafts if the medicals check out.

It's a bold move for a franchise that desperately needs a rudder right now, and the trading of Nick Foles could possibly be more about clearing the way for Tagovailoa than handing the job to Minshew. That said, the Jags have so many needs on both sides of the ball, and spending their truckload of draft resources to surround Minshew with a better supporting cast might be a wiser use of them than making a big trade up for another young quarterback.

How do the Bucs make out in this projection? Like bandits, grabbing one of this year's best offensive tackle prospects at No. 14, Louisville's Mekhi Becton:

The Bucs have landed the biggest fish on the QB market, and now it's important they strengthen the offensive line in order to keep Tom Brady on the field. There's a good chance they'll be able to take one of the top four tackles at this spot.

White is right that Tampa Bay needs to improve protection around Brady, especially at right tackle, where long-time veteran Demar Dotson hasn't been re-signed. Even if Dotson returned on a short-term deal, his age and injury history would still have Tampa Bay looking for a long-term solution at the position.

Becton is so talented and promising, he could even push five-year starter Donovan Smith for the starting job at left tackle. Smith has been durable, but inconsistent at best over his five seasons in Tampa Bay.

White's first-round mock doesn't end there for the Bucs, though. He has Tampa Bay trading back into the top 32 picks, this time for a defensive playmaker. After jumping up from No. 45 overall in the second round to the No. 31 spot in a swap with the San Francisco 49ers, White has the Bucs grabbing Alabama safety Xavier McKinney:

McKinney is too good a talent to slip out of the first round, and he'd be the perfect fit to help the Buccaneers' secondary. They package their next two picks (No. 45 and 76) to get back into the first round for the versatile defensive back, and that leaves the 49ers with No. 45, 55, 76 and 106 after their two trades down.

McKinney is definitely a great value there, and his versatility would be a perfect fit for Todd Bowles' defensive scheme. That said, safety is far from the biggest need on this roster (after addressing offensive tackle), and spending their next two picks to get one makes little sense for a defense that has promising youth at the position. Injuries have been Tampa Bay's biggest problem at safety, so later-round depth is more important than spending premium draft resources at this position.

This trade would leave the Bucs still needing help along the defensive line, as well as at running back and wide receiver, but without a pick until midway through the fourth round to address any of those needs. It's too costly a move for a Bucs team that needs to fill more holes than McKinney can fill all by himself.

To check out White's complete first-round projection at CBS Sports, click here.