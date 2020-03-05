AllBucs
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Could Bucs Score Multiple 1st-Round Picks?

Luke Easterling

There are plenty of different directions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go with their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but would they make a bold move on draft day to give themselves two chances to score big on Day 1?

That's what happens in the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith at Buccaneers.com, as the Bucs follow up a no-brainer pick at No. 14 overall with a big move up the board to address another big need on offense.

At No. 14, Vitali sticks with conventional wisdom, giving the Bucs Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas:

One of the 'Big Four' offensive tackles is still on the board and the Bucs are more than happy to nab Thomas. I know he didn't have quite the Combine that Wirfs or Becton did but come on, don't overthink a battle-tested tackle who says he can play on either side of the line and has the size and smarts to back it up. I know I'm leaving Scott's new favorite prospect K'Lavon Chaisson out there, as well as the oft-mocked to the Bucs Javon Kinlaw, but after all the time both BA and Jason Licht said they spent on the offensive line coming into Indy, I think that's where their biggest priority lies.

Thomas could easily go as high as No. 4 overall to the New York Giants, so landing him at No. 14 would be a huge steal for Tampa Bay. He would easily be an upgrade (and a better long-term solution) over Demar Dotson at right tackle, and is talented enough to challenge Donovan Smith for the starting left tackle spot.

Later in the first round, Smith throws Bucs fans a hanging curveball, projected a trade back into the last few picks to land Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor:

It's 2012 all over again! In that draft, the Buccaneers traded up from the 36th pick to number 31 to land RB Doug Martin before the Giants could. All that cost the Bucs was a swap of fourth-round picks with Denver, giving up number 101 for number 126. This is a bit of a bigger jump, from the 45th overall pick in the second round, so it's going to cost the Bucs their third-round pick straight up, but Taylor could be special. He proved at the Combine that he's more than just a Wisconsin power back, with speed and great hands to go along with his rugged running. Former Buccaneer great John Lynch is willing to deal with his first NFL team because previous trades have the 49ers entering this draft with no picks in Rounds 2-4. Am I doing a bit of fan service with this pick? Maybe. But it's fun, right! And with a fourth-round compensatory pick probably on the way, the Bucs have two picks in that round and can still address wide receiver or safety or something.

There's no denying the Bucs are still looking for a true three-down back who can make big plays in every facet of the game, and Taylor looks like the most complete back in this year's class. With some big-name backs deciding to return to school next season, this class isn't as deep as we originally expected, would could cause the Bucs to pull the trigger on one sooner than later.

Depending on what happens in free agency, the Bucs would leave this scenario needing to address their depth along the defensive line and at safety in the middle rounds, while also potentially looking for a developmental quarterback or a potential third receiver.

To check out the full first-round projection from Vitali and Smith at Buccaneers.com, click here.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Bmlerman
Bmlerman

All due respect, we’re not drafting a RB before the 3rd. An Arians coached team (OC included), has only drafted 1 RB before the 4th round since 2008, David Johnson (who would make a lot more sense ((After he gets cut)) than your Melvin Gordon take). We’re also not bringing in a FA rb for more than 5 mill a year. That doesn’t fit our offense.

