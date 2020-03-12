2020 NFL Mock Draft: Big Trades Shake Up 1st Round

We've got a pretty solid idea how the first two picks of the 2020 NFL draft will shake out, but after that, it could be a chaotic mess thanks in large part to blockbuster trades at the top of the board.

That's what happens in the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, which has the mock trade action starting early, with the Miami Dolphins moving up two spots to take Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 3 overall.

This mock is loaded with pretend trades, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among those teams that take advantage of another team looking to move up for a bargain at a position of need. CBS Sports has the Bucs trading down from No. 14 overall to No. 21 overall with the Philadelphia Eagles, and getting an extra third-round pick and fifth-round pick for their troubles.

The trade nets the Bucs some great compensation, but the pick, Wisconsin edge defender Zach Baun, is a strange direction to go for Tampa Bay at that pick. R.J. White of CBS Sports explains his reasoning:

After moving down to land third- and fifth-round picks, the Bucs pick up an outside linebacker who can get after the quarterback but also play in space when asked to drop back.

Baun is a solid player, but I don't see the fit nor the value here for the Bucs. Even after moving down seven spots, there are still much better options for Tampa Bay, at bigger positions of need. Heck, Baun isn't even the best edge defender on the board in this scenario, as Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa were both still available.

Trading down could make sense for Tampa Bay in the right situation, but if they move down, they should have much better options than they were given in this projection.

