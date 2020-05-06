2021 NFL Mock Draft: Which Top QB Goes No. 1?

It's only been a couple of weeks since the 2020 NFL Draft wrapped up, but there are already tons of predictions flying around for next year's event.

The 2021 draft class is loaded with talented quarterback prospects, and a pair of them are the early favorites to battle it out for the No. 1 overall pick: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields.

Which one will take the top spot next year?

The latest 2021 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports gives the nod to Lawrence, sending him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso explains the pick:

This is a layup. Gardner Minshew is fun but not a long-term franchise quarterback. And unless the Jaguars drastically overachieve in 2020, there will likely be a new head coach and general manager in Jacksonville in 2021, both of whom will be eager to land someone as talented as Lawrence.

It makes plenty of sense for the Jags to target a top passer here, but I wouldn't put Lawrence's name in stone at the No. 1 spot just yet. This mock has Fields going to the Carolina Panthers at No. 5 overall, but he's got the potential to challenge Lawrence for that No. 1 overall slot, depending on how the 2020 season unfolds.

Who do the Bucs land in this projection? A massive mauler to replace Ndamukong Suh along the defensive line in Florida State's Marvin Wilson, whom Tampa Bay grabs at No. 23 overall:

Vita Vea blossomed in Year 2 after an injury-riddled rookie season. By 2021, he'll likely need a running mate on the interior. Wilson got hurt at Florida State last year yet flashed awesome pass-rush ability because of his burst and hand work.

Wilson could have been a fairly early pick in the 2020 draft, but returning to school should only increase his draft stock if he's able to stay healthy and continue his current track of progression for the Seminoles. He'd make a perfect pair with Vea at the heart of the Bucs' defensive line.

A couple of quarterback surprises in this mock? New Georgia transfer Jamie Newman cracking the top 10 (No. 8 overall, Las Vegas Raiders), and North Dakota State's Trey Lance falling out of the first round completely.

To check out the full first-round projection at CBS Sports, click here.