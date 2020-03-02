2020 NFL Mock Draft: Big Surprise Rocks Top of 1st Round

It seems a foregone conclusion what will happen at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but the Washington Redskins could throw a huge curveball at No. 2.

That's what happens in the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, which has the Redskins passing on Ohio State edge defender Chase Young, and opting instead for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite taking Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 overall in the 2019 draft, could Washington pull a move similar to what the Arizona Cardinals did last year with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray?

It could happen, says Josh Edwards of CBS Sports:

If the NFL Draft were a straight forward venture then there would be no need for mock drafts. A year ago, the Cardinals selected Kyler Murray one year after drafting Josh Rosen in the top 10. If Washington comes to the conclusion that Tagovailoa is a better long-term option than Dwayne Haskins, why would they not take him and then deal Haskins for additional draft capital?

That pick would have a seismic impact on the rest of the first round, starting with Young falling to the Detroit Lions at No. 3 overall, making him a huge steal.

How could it impact the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

In this scenario, it means the Bucs eventually land one of the top offensive tackle prospects in this year's class, Georgia's Andrew Thomas:

Tampa Bay will be thanking its lucky stars that one of the draft's best linemen is still on the board. They would have been pigeon-holed into addressing their front seven otherwise. Thomas has been a bit of a victim of over-evaluation lately.

Demar Dotson is the longest-tenured player on Tampa Bay's roster, and is a respected leader in the locker room. But he's also set to become a free agent this offseason, and even if he returns for the 2020 season, he'll turn 35 in October. The Bucs need a long-term solution at right tackle and Thomas would be an immediate upgrade who is talented enough to even unseat Donovan Smith as the starter on the left side.

