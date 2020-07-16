Bucs' Big-Play Defense Key to 2020 Success

It's completely understandable that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense got most of the press this offseason. They have a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers, and added two future Hall of Famers in Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

But while those additions are the ones that suddenly have the Bucs thinking Super Bowl in 2020, it's their fast-improving defense that will be the key to how far they go this season.

The Tampa Bay defense overcame some early struggles last season to finish strong, having started six different rookies at one time last year. That trial-by-fire start to the season paid off down the stretch, when the Bucs were top-five NFL defense over the lasts six weeks of the season.

The front seven was loaded with a perfect combination of experienced veterans, young talent, and a pleasant surprise in NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett. They had the NFL's top-ranked rush defense for the entire season, and they turned into a big-play machine over the final few games of the year, helping them to a 4-2 record to close out the 2020 campaign.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger recently broke down what makes the Tampa Bay defense so dangerous heading into this season:

So, while much of the attention in Tampa Bay will continue to be focused on the big names on the offense, the other side of the ball will have just as much to say about whether or not they can indeed challenge for a Lombardi Trophy in 2020.