AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bucs' Big-Play Defense Key to 2020 Success

Luke Easterling

It's completely understandable that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense got most of the press this offseason. They have a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers, and added two future Hall of Famers in Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

But while those additions are the ones that suddenly have the Bucs thinking Super Bowl in 2020, it's their fast-improving defense that will be the key to how far they go this season.

The Tampa Bay defense overcame some early struggles last season to finish strong, having started six different rookies at one time last year. That trial-by-fire start to the season paid off down the stretch, when the Bucs were top-five NFL defense over the lasts six weeks of the season.

The front seven was loaded with a perfect combination of experienced veterans, young talent, and a pleasant surprise in NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett. They had the NFL's top-ranked rush defense for the entire season, and they turned into a big-play machine over the final few games of the year, helping them to a 4-2 record to close out the 2020 campaign.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger recently broke down what makes the Tampa Bay defense so dangerous heading into this season:

So, while much of the attention in Tampa Bay will continue to be focused on the big names on the offense, the other side of the ball will have just as much to say about whether or not they can indeed challenge for a Lombardi Trophy in 2020.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shaq Barrett Signs 1-Year Franchise Tender with Bucs

NFL's reigning sack leader will play at least one more season in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett Gets Disrespected by 'Madden NFL 21' Ratings

The NFL's reigning sack leader somehow can't manage to rank as a top-10 pass rusher in this year's video game.

Luke Easterling

Former Bucs LB David Lewis Dies at 65

Local high school coach played a key role in Tampa Bay's early success.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Getting $10 Million in Stadium Upgrades for COVID-19

Raymond James Stadium will look a bit different this year in response to COVID-19.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Tight End

Who will get the lion's share of the snaps in a loaded tight end group in Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

Where Does Bucs' TE Group Rank in the NFL?

See how the Bucs' tight ends stack up against the rest of their counterparts across the league.

Luke Easterling

Do the Bucs Have One of the NFL's Most Complete Rosters?

Tampa Bay's balance on both sides of the ball make them one of the league's best rosters.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

LOOK: Tom Brady's 'Madden NFL 21' Rating

See where Tampa Bay's QB lands in this year's video game ratings.

Luke Easterling

What if Tom Brady Never Plays for the Bucs?

A season lost to COVID-19 could be just the latest in a long line of what-ifs for Bucs fans.

Luke Easterling

Chris Godwin, Mike Evans Among NFL's Top-Graded WRs in 2019

Tampa Bay's Pro Bowl pair of wide receivers were unsurprisingly among the league's most highly graded last year.

Luke Easterling