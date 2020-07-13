Shaq Barrett is Taking Over NFL Network

If you're a fan of all things Shaq Barrett, you're going to enjoy NFL Network's programming Tuesday afternoon.

In a move labeled "Player's Choice," the network is letting the NFL's reigning sack leader have the remote starting at 4 p.m. ET:

You can expect to see plenty of highlights from Barrett's incredible 2019 campaign, when he led the league with a whopping 19.5 sacks on the way to Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

Not bad for a guy who signed a one-year, $4 million deal last offseason after being nothing more than a rotational player over four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Barrett will be in Tampa Bay for at least one more season, on the franchise tag if he and the Bucs can't hammer out a long-term extension.