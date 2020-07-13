AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Shaq Barrett is Taking Over NFL Network

Luke Easterling

If you're a fan of all things Shaq Barrett, you're going to enjoy NFL Network's programming Tuesday afternoon.

In a move labeled "Player's Choice," the network is letting the NFL's reigning sack leader have the remote starting at 4 p.m. ET:

You can expect to see plenty of highlights from Barrett's incredible 2019 campaign, when he led the league with a whopping 19.5 sacks on the way to Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. 

Not bad for a guy who signed a one-year, $4 million deal last offseason after being nothing more than a rotational player over four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Barrett will be in Tampa Bay for at least one more season, on the franchise tag if he and the Bucs can't hammer out a long-term extension. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Wide Receiver

Who will rise up and take Tampa Bay's No. 3 WR spot alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin?

J. Kanno

Chris Godwin, Mike Evans Among NFL's Top-Graded WRs in 2019

Tampa Bay's Pro Bowl pair of wide receivers were unsurprisingly among the league's most highly graded last year.

Luke Easterling

Rob Gronkowski Has Always Been Fearless

Gronk's dad talks about raising Tampa Bay's new tight end.

Luke Easterling

Devin McCourty on What Makes Tom Brady Great

A former New England teammate shares his own stories of Brady's dedication to excellence.

Luke Easterling

Warrick Dunn, Tampa Bay's Diminutive Home-Run Threat

During his time with the Bucs, Warrick Dunn was a big-play machine.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Bucs C Ryan Jensen Wins Wing-Eating Contest

Tampa Bay's starting center doesn't back down from a challenge off the field, either.

Luke Easterling

Could Bucs, Shaq Barrett Find Middle Ground on Franchise Tender?

Tampa Bay's top pass rusher will play on the franchise tag, but for how much?

Luke Easterling

Fantasy Football: What to Expect from Chris Godwin in 2020

Tampa Bay's breakout star from a year ago is just getting started.

Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett Accepts Franchise Tender from Bucs, but Files Grievance Over Position Designation

NFL's reigning sack leader will sign the franchise tag, but wants to be paid as a defensive end and not an outside linebacker.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: Tyler Johnson's 'Madden NFL 21' Rating

See how Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick stacks up against the rest of the rookie WR class.

Luke Easterling