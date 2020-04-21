Glazer Family Donates 5 Million Meals for Tampa Bay COVID-19 Relief

The Glazer family, owners of the Buccaneers, is taking a big step to help out the Tampa Bay community during the COVID-19 crisis, donating five million meals to Feeding Tampa Bay. The meals will go to providing food to individuals, families, children and seniors in response to the pandemic:

"It is our hope that these 5 million meals will assist Feeding Tampa Bay in continuing to provide these essential resources and services that are so vital to so many," said Bucs co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. The donation is so far the largest made to Feeding Tampa Bay to assist those struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bucs previously pledged $100,000 to One Tampa: Relief Now Rise Together along with other Tampa Bay major league franchises. Their players, including Tom Brady and Mike Evans, have also pledged money and resources to assist Tampa residents cope with the ongoing crisis.