WATCH: Bucs Group Workouts Continue as Training Camp Draws Near

Tom Brady wasn't present this time, but a group of Tampa Bay Buccaneers players continues to meet for private group workouts in preparation for the 2020 season, despite recommendations from the NFLPA against such gatherings.

Brady has been organizing workouts for months since he signed with the Bucs in free agency back in March, and though he wasn't around for this one, other key players like first-round pick Tristan Wirfs were seen (via WTVT's Kevin O'Donnell):

Rookies and quarterbacks are set to report for training camp later this week, and discussions between the NFL and the NFLPA are ongoing when it comes to protocols and restrictions for COVID-19, as well as preseason games and many other issues.

For now, it looks like Bucs players are still taking it upon themselves to be as ready as possible once they finally hit the field in an official capacity.