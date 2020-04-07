AllBucs
Jameis Winston Partners with Surgeon to Launch COVID-19 Hotline

J. Kanno

Jameis Winston may not be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback any longer, but he is still working in the community as if he were. 

In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Winston teamed with Lakeland, FL surgeon Scott Kelley to launch a national hotline to respond to general inquiries related to COVID-19:

The hotline offers a general screening of symptoms and response for next steps for diagnosis. Winston's pitch pushes for continued social distancing and reinforce the need to stay home during the pandemic.

Kudos to Winston for yet another example of using his influence and resources for a worthy cause and helping out his community.

