Bucs Players React to LeSean McCoy Signing

It didn't take long for Tampa Bay Buccaneers players to voice their excitement over the news that veteran running back LeSean McCoy was signing a one-year deal to join them in their hunt for a Super Bowl in 2020.

Defensive backs Sean Murphy-Bunting and Mike Edwards, along with fellow running back Dare Ogunbowale, took to Twitter to post their reactions to the move:

McCoy adds yet another big name to Tampa Bay's already dangerous offense, joining Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski as household names signing with the Bucs this offseason.

He also brings the kind of pass-catching prowess the Bucs have been looking for at the position, giving them a perfect change-of-pace back to pair with Ronald Jones II. Third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn is sure to factor in, as well, but he was placed on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

It remains to be seen just how much Shady still has left in the tank at 32 years old, but his new teammates are already excited to work with him.