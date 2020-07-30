AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bucs Players React to LeSean McCoy Signing

Luke Easterling

It didn't take long for Tampa Bay Buccaneers players to voice their excitement over the news that veteran running back LeSean McCoy was signing a one-year deal to join them in their hunt for a Super Bowl in 2020.

Defensive backs Sean Murphy-Bunting and Mike Edwards, along with fellow running back Dare Ogunbowale, took to Twitter to post their reactions to the move:

McCoy adds yet another big name to Tampa Bay's already dangerous offense, joining Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski as household names signing with the Bucs this offseason.

He also brings the kind of pass-catching prowess the Bucs have been looking for at the position, giving them a perfect change-of-pace back to pair with Ronald Jones II. Third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn is sure to factor in, as well, but he was placed on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

It remains to be seen just how much Shady still has left in the tank at 32 years old, but his new teammates are already excited to work with him.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Safety

Tampa Bay's depth chart is packed at safety, but who will come out on top?

J. Kanno

Bucs Sign RB LeSean McCoy to 1-Year Deal

Tampa Bay is adding a productive veteran to their offensive backfield.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Hire Jacqueline Davidson as Director of Football Research

Former Jets executive will merge Tampa Bay's analytics with football decision-making.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Tom Brady's 1st Official On-Field Action with the Bucs

Bucs fans are finally getting their first look at Tom Brady during official on-field workouts.

Luke Easterling

NFL Top 100: Mike Evans Takes No. 30 Spot

One of Tampa Bay's Pro Bowl receivers cracks the top 30 on the NFL's list of best players.

Luke Easterling

NFL Top 100: Shaq Barrett Enters at No. 32

Tampa Bay's dynamic pass rusher makes his debut on the NFL Top 100 list.

J. Kanno

NFL Top 100: Chris Godwin Debuts at No. 38

Tampa Bay's breakout receiver crashes the NFL Top 100 party.

J. Kanno

NFL Top 100: Tom Brady Comes in at No. 14

Even after 20 years, Tampa Bay's new QB is still one of the NFL's best players.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Sings About His Hopes for 2020

Tampa Bay's new tight end is hoping he lives up to lofty expectations, and he brought his guitar along to sing about it.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Put S Justin Evans on PUP, Waive LB Kendell Beckwith

Tampa Bay made a pair of roster moves Tuesday involving defenders trying to work their way back from injury.

J. Kanno