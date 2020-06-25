AllBucs
Shaq Barrett '50-50' on Signing Franchise Tag with Bucs

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the best free-agent signing in the entire NFL last offseason, signing outside linebacker Shaq Barrett to a one-year, $4-million contract.

Barrett had been a rotational player for his entire career with the Denver Broncos, and was looking for a chance to prove himself in a full-time starting role. He did that and so much more for the Bucs in 2019, leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks.

The Bucs placed the franchise tag on Barrett earlier this year, which would pay him more than $15 million for the 2020 season. Barrett has said multiple times that while it's not his first choice, he would play this year on the franchise tag, if he had to.

But as the deadline to sign his one-year franchise tender grows closer, Barrett appears to still be on the fence about signing the deal.

"It's still up in the air right now, about 50-50," Barrett told NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe on Wednesday about signing the franchise tender. "We'll find out a little more information on Friday."

It remains to be seen what Barrett means in terms of what's coming Friday, but it's likely that negotiations between the Bucs and Drew Rosenhaus, Barrett's agent, are moving toward some sort of resolution in one direction or the other. Either way, Barrett plans to build on last season's success, and take things to another level in 2020.

"So, usually, before I had 19 and a half sacks, [my goal] was always to improve statistically, but trying to get 20, 21 is going to be hard," Barrett told Wolfe. "But I'm still setting it far up there. I just want, as a team, to help my team win a game, make a play every game, help the team win, make the playoffs."

At just 27 years old, Barrett is still in his prime, and understandably prefers the security of a long-term extension over one-year deal, even an extremely lucrative one. After the return on investment he gave the Bucs on last year's cheap deal, he's more than deserving.

