Bucs Sign WR Spencer Schnell

Following their recent spate of training camp injuries, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in some familiar help, re-signing wide receiver Spencer Schnell (via the Athletic's Greg Auman):

Schnell joined the Bucs' practice squad last December and made his roster debut against the Houston Texans, fielding two punts. He was cut by Tampa Bay just prior to the start of training camp.

With T.J. Logan now on injured reserve, the Bucs do not have a proven option at punt or kick returner. Schnell's experience is limited but about as experienced as any other option on Tampa's roster.