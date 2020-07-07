NFLPA President Critical of League's Priorities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The 2020 NFL season is still set to take place, but the head of the players union is concerned that the league's response to the COVID-19 pandemic isn't properly prioritizing the health and safety of the players.

Browns center J.C. Tretter, the NFLPA president, published a letter criticizing the league's plan for players to return for the 2020 season, saying their preference to maintain normalcy is being prioritized over far more important things.

Like many other industries, football’s resistance to change is based on the belief that the best way to run things is the way we’ve always run things. That pervasive thought process will stop this season in its tracks. Since March, we have had hours of return to work meetings, reviewed research and developed detailed protocols -- all of which will be wasted if the NFL refuses to think and act differently when it comes to getting through a full season. Players don’t just want to return to work; we want to stay at work.

Tretter makes it clear that if the league doesn't take the proper steps to protect the health and safety of its players, it could end up shutting down the season at some point in the coming months:

Every decision this year that prioritizes normalcy over innovation, custom over science or even football over health, significantly reduces our chances of completing the full season. We don’t want to merely return to work and have the season shut down before we even get started. The NFLPA will do its part to advocate for player safety. We will continue to hold the NFL accountable and demand that the league use data, science and the recommendations of its own medical experts to make decisions. It has been clear for months that we need to find a way to fit football inside the world of coronavirus. Making decisions outside that lens is both dangerous and irresponsible.

Much like the rest of the professional sports world, teams, players, fans and media alike all want the NFL to return this season. But it's hard to argue with Tretter's assessment that things likely won't be able to look like they normally do in any given year if the league wants to make it through a full 2020 season amid the current health crisis.

Throughout this offseason, the league has had to take certain measures to change things due to the pandemic, but still conducted much of their business as usual. The 2020 NFL Draft went off without a hitch despite being a completely virtual experience, and while free agency was made more challenging by certain travel and medical restrictions, the league still announced its 2020 schedule fully expecting to have it happen.

It remains to be seen whether that will actually take place, and whether or not the 2020 season will indeed happen in its entirety.