NFL Teams Can Reopen Facilities on Tuesday

Luke Easterling

The NFL has issued guidelines to all 32 teams regarding their ability to reopen their facilities, and many teams are likely to be back in business to some degree next week.

A memo sent by the league Friday outlines the plan for teams to reach certain requirements, while also adhering to state and local policies that may come into play.

Here's the memo, courtesy of NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Rapoport also broke down what these guidelines mean for all 32 teams as they look ahead to being able to open their doors on Tuesday:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be among the teams who wouldn't be preventing from opening their team facilities due to state and local regulations. As the rest of the country continues to reopen in various ways, it appears the NFL will be following suit.

