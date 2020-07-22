Fans at NFL Games Must Wear Face Coverings

It's just one of many ways the NFL will have to look different this season.

Fans who attend NFL games in 2020 will have to wear a face covering, according to the league's head of public relations, Brian McCarthy:

The league will have many unique restrictions and protocols for everyone involved in the gameday experience, from players and team employees to media and fans.

Training camp is set to open in the next few days, where testing and other measures will help the league keep all involved as safe and healthy as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some teams have already announced that stadiums will have limited capacities at this year's games, while others may not allow fans in the stadium at all.