Bucs Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

After multiple rounds of initial testing for COVID-19, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been placed on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team confirmed the news Monday afternoon as quarterbacks and rookies reported for training camp:

The news was first reported by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times:

This doesn't necessarily mean that Vaughn has tested positive for the virus himself, but also that he could have simply come in contact with someone who had the virus, as Stroud points out:

A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt, Vaughn is expected to have a significant role in the Tampa Bay offense this season, particularly on third downs. His prowess as a pass-catcher out of the backfield should earn him plenty of opportunities to shine, especially with a quarterback like Tom Brady, who loves to take advantage of his running backs in the passing game.