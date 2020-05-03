Bucs Re-Sign OT Josh Wells

After spending their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on a new starting right tackle, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back a veteran from last year's squad to bolster their depth at the position.

Josh Wells is returning to the Bucs on a one-year deal, per The Athletic's Greg Auman:

Mostly used as a reserve in 2019, Wells filled in for an injured Donovan Smith as the starter at left tackle for one game, a big win for the Bucs over the Detroit Lions. His play was impressive throughout the game, and likely contributed to Tampa Bay's willingness to bring him back for the 2020 season.

Smith is locked in as the starter on the left side, while rookie Tristan Wirfs is likely to be the Week 1 starter opposite him. The Bucs signed veteran Joe Haeg in free agency, and he'll team up with Wells to give Tampa Bay some solid depth at a key position this season.