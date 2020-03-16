Bucs Place Franchise Tag on NFL Sack Leader Shaq Barrett

It's not the long-term extension both sides wanted, but the marriage between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett will last for at least one more year.

Monday morning, the Bucs placed the franchise tag on Barrett, locking him in for the 2020 season. ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport have both confirmed the news:

Barrett came out of nowhere to lead the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2019, playing on a one-year, $4 million deal. He spent his first four NFL seasons as a rotational player for the Denver Broncos, and made the most out of his first opportunity as a full-time starter.

Barrett has made it clear for months that his preference is to remain in Tampa Bay, considering the success he had in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' scheme. Bowles is returning to his role in 2020, which is likely a huge reason why Barrett wants to return to Tampa Bay, as well.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said earlier in the offseason that Barrett wasn't going anywhere, and at least for now, that's true.

Don't be surprised if the two sides still continue to work toward a long-term extension throughout the offseason, as both sides would prefer to stick with one another beyond the 2020 campaign.