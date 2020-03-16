Bucs Now Betting Favorite to Sign Tom Brady

It may be hard to imagine Tom Brady in any other uniform than the red, blue and silver of the New England Patriots, but it might just happen after all.

And he may be trading those threads in for some red and pewter.

Rumors have swirled for weeks about the Bucs' interest in Brady, who is set to become a free agent this week. While most assumed he'd eventually return to the Pats, momentum has been building that Tampa Bay could be the primary challenger for his services.

Now, Vegas is starting to lean in that direction:

It's not surprising to see Tampa Bay in the mix here, especially after the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and other potential suitors rumored to be pulling out of the race. The Bucs are prepared to let Jameis Winston walk, in large part because of their interest in pursuing Brady.

If they don't land Brady, the Bucs should still have strong options to replace Winston in free agency, such as Teddy Bridgewater or Philip Rivers. Winston could still return to Tampa Bay if both he and the Bucs don't find what they want on the open market.

We're mere hours away from finding out one way or another, but this latest development will only drive up the suspense level for fans of both the Bucs and the Patriots.