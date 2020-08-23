Bucs Place RB T.J. Logan, WR John Franklin on Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without two key offensive reserves for the 2020 season.

Veteran running back/return specialist T.J. Logan and wide receiver John Franklin were both placed on injured reserve, the team announced Sunday:

Logan was having a strong camp, particularly on offense, and was expected to take on the majority of the return duties this season. Instead, he'll head to IR, where he ended his 2019 campaign with Tampa Bay, as well.

Franklin faced an uphill battle to make Tampa Bay's final 53-man roster thanks to a loaded depth chart at wide receiver, but he had flashed his lofty potential multiple times during training camp prior to getting injured.

Since both players are being placed on IR prior to initial 53-man roster cuts, they will not be eligible to return to the Bucs at any point in the 2020 season.