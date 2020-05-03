Jameis Winston Still Giving Back to Tampa Bay Community

Jameis Winston will be suiting up for an NFC South rival this season, but that doesn't mean he's left behind the people of the Tampa Bay community.

Despite having just signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week, Winston is still serving the Tampa area amid the COVID-19 pandemic, helping local small business and residents in need of food.

Winston is spending $30,000 on meals from local restaurants, and giving them away (via The Athletic's Greg Auman):

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston spent the last five seasons with the Bucs, and he leaves as the team's all-time leader in every major passing category. Last season, he led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards, becoming just the eighth player in league history to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a single season.

Kudos to Winston for continuing to serve the Tampa Bay community, even as his playing career for the Bucs comes to a close.