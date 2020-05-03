AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Jameis Winston Still Giving Back to Tampa Bay Community

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston will be suiting up for an NFC South rival this season, but that doesn't mean he's left behind the people of the Tampa Bay community.

Despite having just signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week, Winston is still serving the Tampa area amid the COVID-19 pandemic, helping local small business and residents in need of food.

Winston is spending $30,000 on meals from local restaurants, and giving them away (via The Athletic's Greg Auman):

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston spent the last five seasons with the Bucs, and he leaves as the team's all-time leader in every major passing category. Last season, he led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards, becoming just the eighth player in league history to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a single season.

Kudos to Winston for continuing to serve the Tampa Bay community, even as his playing career for the Bucs comes to a close.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Tyler Johnson Highlights

See Tampa Bay's fifth-round draft pick in action.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Ke'Shawn Vaughn Highlights

See Tampa Bay's third-round draft pick in action.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston Can't Wait to Beat the Bucs

Tampa Bay's former quarterback wanted to stay in the NFC South, for obvious reasons.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Claim K Elliott Fry Off Waivers from Panthers

Tampa Bay brings in competition for second-year kicker Matt Gay.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Antoine Winfield, Jr. Highlights

Check out Tampa Bay's second-round pick in action.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Tristan Wirfs Highlights

Check out Tampa Bay's first-round pick in action.

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog, Day 2

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

Meet the Bucs' 2020 Undrafted Free Agent Class

Get to know all the rookies Tampa Bay added after the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

How Many Touchdowns Will Rob Gronkowski Score in 2020?

See how many "Gronk-spikes" the odds-makers think we'll get this season.

Luke Easterling

Rob Gronkowski Favorite to Win NFL's Comeback Player of the Year

Tampa Bay's new tight end could be the winner after coming out of a brief retirement.

Luke Easterling