Report: Bucs Working on Contract Extension for LB Lavonte David

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hard at work preparing for the 2020 season, but they're also working behind the scenes to lock up one of their most important players with a new contract.

Star linebacker Lavonte David is in line for a new deal, and the Bucs are working on an extension, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

The Bucs traded up for David in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he quickly established himself as one of the best linebackers in the league. Despite having just one Pro Bowl nod in his eight NFL seasons, David has been one of the most productive defenders in the entire league throughout his career.

David is a key playmaker and a respected leader in the Tampa Bay locker room, so don't be surprised if the Bucs make sure he spends his entire career with them by working out a new long-term deal.