Jameis Winston Still Playing Waiting Game in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new starting quarterback in Tom Brady, but their former signal-caller is still waiting to find his next NFL home.

Despite being more than a month into free agency, Jameis Winston has yet to sign anywhere else after the Bucs allowed him to hit the open market. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says Winston and his camp have talked with NFL teams, but he's being methodical as he looks for the best situation for him moving forward:

Winston leaves Tampa Bay as the team's all-time leader in every major passing category, and at just 26 years old, is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing. His 33 touchdown passes last year were second only to league MVP Lamar Jackson, but his league-leading 30 interceptions were a huge reason why the Bucs only managed a 7-9 record, and why he's available in the first place.

After playing through multiple injuries down the stretch, Winston appears to be back to full strength, posting impressive workout and training videos on social media.

Don't be surprised if Winston waits until after the 2020 NFL Draft to see what situation might fit him best, and what teams could have the most money to spend on an accomplished backup quarterback. He's not likely to get the situation or the money he wanted out of his free agency experience, but if he finds the right spot, he could earn a big payday down the road if he takes full advantage of the opportunity he gets.