AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Shaq Barrett Signs 1-Year Franchise Tender with Bucs

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have the NFL's reigning sack leader for at least one more season.

As expected, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett signed his one-year franchise tender Wednesday:

The two sides had hoped a long-term deal could be struck, but at least for now, it appears Barrett will play out the franchise tag, hoping for a longer extension at some point in the future.

Barrett is also still in the process of filing a grievance with the NFLPA over his position designation under the franchise tag, which would pay him more as a defensive end than an outside linebacker.

After signing a one-year deal with the Bucs last offseason, Barrett shocked the NFL world by leading the league with 19.5 sacks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shaq Barrett Gets Disrespected by 'Madden NFL 21' Ratings

The NFL's reigning sack leader somehow can't manage to rank as a top-10 pass rusher in this year's video game.

Luke Easterling

Former Bucs LB David Lewis Dies at 65

Local high school coach played a key role in Tampa Bay's early success.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Getting $10 Million in Stadium Upgrades for COVID-19

Raymond James Stadium will look a bit different this year in response to COVID-19.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Tight End

Who will get the lion's share of the snaps in a loaded tight end group in Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

Where Does Bucs' TE Group Rank in the NFL?

See how the Bucs' tight ends stack up against the rest of their counterparts across the league.

Luke Easterling

Do the Bucs Have One of the NFL's Most Complete Rosters?

Tampa Bay's balance on both sides of the ball make them one of the league's best rosters.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

LOOK: Tom Brady's 'Madden NFL 21' Rating

See where Tampa Bay's QB lands in this year's video game ratings.

Luke Easterling

What if Tom Brady Never Plays for the Bucs?

A season lost to COVID-19 could be just the latest in a long line of what-ifs for Bucs fans.

Luke Easterling

Chris Godwin, Mike Evans Among NFL's Top-Graded WRs in 2019

Tampa Bay's Pro Bowl pair of wide receivers were unsurprisingly among the league's most highly graded last year.

Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett is Taking Over NFL Network

Tampa Bay's star pass rusher gets to pick the programming Tuesday.

Luke Easterling