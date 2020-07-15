Shaq Barrett Signs 1-Year Franchise Tender with Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have the NFL's reigning sack leader for at least one more season.

As expected, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett signed his one-year franchise tender Wednesday:

The two sides had hoped a long-term deal could be struck, but at least for now, it appears Barrett will play out the franchise tag, hoping for a longer extension at some point in the future.

Barrett is also still in the process of filing a grievance with the NFLPA over his position designation under the franchise tag, which would pay him more as a defensive end than an outside linebacker.

After signing a one-year deal with the Bucs last offseason, Barrett shocked the NFL world by leading the league with 19.5 sacks.