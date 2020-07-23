Tom Brady Speaks Out on NFL, NFLPA Discussions on Safety Protocols

As the NFL and the NFLPA continue to hash out the details of health and safety protocols for the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the league's most recognizable names is lending his voice to the discussion.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took to social media to join the chorus of players calling for the NFL to provide answers to important questions as players throughout the league prepare to report for training camp this week:

Brady and the rest of the Bucs' quarterbacks are scheduled to report for training camp Thursday, along with the team's rookie class.

Discussions are still ongoing between the league and the players' union, as key elements of health and safety protocols are still being ironed out. With hundreds of players preparing to report for camp this week, both parties are running out of time to come to an agreement on important issues that will protect the players, and give the all sides the best chance at completing a full 2020 season amid the global health crisis.